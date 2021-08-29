1 Bedroom Home in Swansea - $175,000

Who is looking for a historical home in Calhoun county on 20 acres? This is the perfect place for a farming, homesteading, off grid buyer. Hit me up for details, just listed!!!!! 3500 square foot home is partially livable with heated/cooled bedroom, updated master bath, and functioning kitchen while you remodel this "Too Many Oaks Plantation" or build your dream home. 2 pastures are ready to go, more blueberries than you can imagine and privacy with no HOA. 2 outbuildings will make for great boat, tractor or RV storage Make this one yours. $175k cash only.