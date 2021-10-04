 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $37,000

2 acres fenced with gate, 3 miles to Low Falls Landing. Septic tank, well, Coop. electricity. Note; Dwelling is an older 30 ft. Winnebago motor home, all hooked up and ready for weekends, vacations... fishing or hunting trips. Covered fish cleaning station, with sink, and roofed. Cold air conditioning, TV.

