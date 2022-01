0 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $5,000

This property and others are being sold by online auction. The price listed above is a placeholder for listing purposes only. Bidding starts at $100, and all properties will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. These properties were acquired by the sellers due to delinquent tax sale deed and will be transferred by Quitclaim Deed only using the most recent deed description. No title search has been performed by the seller, auctioneer or closing attorney. Title insurance will not be offered. It is the bidder's responsibility to conduct own due diligence prior to bidding. Brick home on a corner lot. Fire damage. Bidders should view and inspect property prior to bidding.