This property and others are being sold by online auction. The price listed above is a placeholder for listing purposes only. Bidding starts at $100, and all properties will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. These properties were acquired by the sellers due to delinquent tax sale deed and will be transferred by Quitclaim Deed only using the most recent deed description. No title search has been performed by the seller, auctioneer or closing attorney. Title insurance will not be offered. It is the bidder's responsibility to conduct own due diligence prior to bidding. Brick home on a corner lot. Fire damage. Bidders should view and inspect property prior to bidding.
0 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $5,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-Branchville officer admits giving minor beer; former Eutawville chief gives up police credentials
One of Eutawville’s former police chiefs has pleaded guilty to transferring beer to a minor.
A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…
Light ice, sleet and snow accumulations are forecast for much of The T&D Region Friday into Saturday morning.
Willard "Billy" Duncan made history in 1988.
S.C. State joins Delta Sigma Theta in mourning loss of national president and university alumna, Cheryl A. Hickmon
ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State University expresses deepest condolences to the family of alumna Cheryl A. Hickmon, who died Thursday after …
A 34-year-old Gaston woman is facing the charge of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injuries following a collision on North Road in Orange…
Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Robert Williams announced Thursday he would be stepping down as head football coach of the Red Raiders.
Orangeburg County
Early forecasts show the possibility of freezing rain on Friday and Saturday in the T&D Region.
Two North residents are charged with ill treatment of animals, torture, after Orangeburg County officials seized 71 animals from their farm in…