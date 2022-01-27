This property and others are being sold by online auction. The price listed above is a placeholder for listing purposes only. Bidding starts at $100, and all properties will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. These properties were acquired by the sellers due to delinquent tax sale deed and will be transferred by Quitclaim Deed only using the most recent deed description. No title search has been performed by the seller, auctioneer or closing attorney. Title insurance will not be offered. It is the bidder's responsibility to conduct own due diligence prior to bidding. Appears to be a duplex located behind 523 Gibson St. 67A is the number on one door. Bidders should view and inspect property prior to bidding.
0 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $5,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: FedEx driver asked to transport gunshot victim Man tried to take truck, driver says
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Willard "Billy" Duncan made history in 1988.
A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck near Elloree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Group says drug dealer ran them off road; 4 robbed dealer, report claims
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Light ice, sleet and snow accumulations are forecast for much of The T&D Region Friday into Saturday morning.
An Elloree woman has been identified as the pedestrian who died following a Sunday night collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deput…
S.C. State joins Delta Sigma Theta in mourning loss of national president and university alumna, Cheryl A. Hickmon
ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State University expresses deepest condolences to the family of alumna Cheryl A. Hickmon, who died Thursday after …
A 34-year-old Gaston woman is facing the charge of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injuries following a collision on North Road in Orange…
The Orangeburg County School District will hold meetings throughout the county to gain public input on its $190 million building plan.
Dancing since age 2, Madison Brown is inching closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a principal ballet dancer with one of the three leadi…