THE SKY IS THE LIMIT! LOCATED NEAR SCSU AND CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY. 2 DUPLEXES ON LOT. AX SALE PROPERTY; PROPERTY WILL CONVEY VIA QUIT CLAIM DEED.
0 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $15,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A MAXimum entertainment experience has opened in Orangeburg.
A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of punching a woman’s face and cutting her finger with a knife, according to Orangeburg Department of …
A former Branchville officer is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and giving beer to a minor.
Three people were shot at a Denmark house party during the early morning hours on Saturday, Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said.
A person died after a truck ran into a utility box near Orangeburg just before 11 a.m. Monday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.
Orangeburg County
A 24-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into home, injuring a woman.
A fund-raising scam is making its way around Orangeburg County using the name of a local pastor, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Orangeburg County
Scammers are continuing to use the names of local pastors and churches, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.