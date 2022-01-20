0 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $5,000

This property is being sold to the highest bidder by online only auction. The price listed above is a placeholder for listing purposes only. This single family home is located on an L-shaped lot in the city of Neeses on Hwy 321. It has 6 rooms, including a large kitchen, and several fireplaces. A side porch has been enclosed, and it has an adjoining carport. Plus it has a large screened front porch. Be sure to watch the video and visit the property on the inspection date.