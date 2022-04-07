This mostly flat, wooded 2.5-acre lot has great potential for a country homestead! Located just off 301 and within 4 miles of Edisto Middle the location makes this lot perfect for building a single family residential home or a manufactured home. A previous home site was cleared for a mobile home. The mobile home was removed, but there is still a septic tank and power pole located on the property. Come take a look at this great piece of property and discover a world of possibilities for your dream home.
0 Bedroom Home in Cope - $30,000
